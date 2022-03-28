Is Clover Health Investments Corp.’s (NASDAQ: CLOV) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 7.47 million shares of the Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.52, and it changed around -$0.09 or -2.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.71B. CLOV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.85, offering almost -719.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.6% since then. We note from Clover Health Investments Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 15.90 million.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) trade information

Instantly CLOV has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.85 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.38% year-to-date, but still up 0.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) is 43.67% up in the 30-day period.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (CLOV) estimates and forecasts

Clover Health Investments Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.46 percent over the past six months and at a 34.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 115.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $409.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Clover Health Investments Corp. to make $624.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $166.23 million and $200.32 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 146.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 211.80%.

CLOV Dividends

Clover Health Investments Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.82% of Clover Health Investments Corp. shares, and 33.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 37.09%. Clover Health Investments Corp. stock is held by 174 institutions, with Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 14.69% of the shares, which is about 49.7 million shares worth $367.25 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.02% or 17.0 million shares worth $125.63 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 5.7 million shares worth $42.09 million, making up 1.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 5.01 million shares worth around $36.99 million, which represents about 1.48% of the total shares outstanding.