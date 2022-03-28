Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO) Stock Forecast: By 2022, Bulls Expect $15.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.74 million shares of the Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.00, and it changed around -$3.33 or -13.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $188.54M. INDO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $86.99, offering almost -295.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 88.14% since then. We note from Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 8.46 million.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended INDO as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) trade information

Instantly INDO has showed a red trend with a performance of -13.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.80 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 685.71% year-to-date, but still down -30.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) is 90.48% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -46.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INDO is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 31.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) estimates and forecasts

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 418.87 percent over the past six months and at a 25.53% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 34.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -52.60%, down from the previous year.

INDO Dividends

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 78.87% of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%.