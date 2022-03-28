If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT)

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.31, and it changed around -$0.11 or -4.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $236.80M. KPLT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.98, offering almost -548.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.24% since then. We note from Katapult Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

Katapult Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended KPLT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Katapult Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.06 for the current quarter.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) trade information

Instantly KPLT has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.48 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -31.45% year-to-date, but still up 4.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) is 6.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KPLT is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -116.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -73.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) estimates and forecasts

Katapult Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.65 percent over the past six months and at a -3,500.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.10%.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $72.59 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Katapult Holdings Inc. to make $75.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.00%.

KPLT Dividends

Katapult Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.09% of Katapult Holdings Inc. shares, and 33.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.55%. Katapult Holdings Inc. stock is held by 81 institutions, with Tiger Global Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 5.13% of the shares, which is about 5.0 million shares worth $27.15 million.

Iridian Asset Management LLC, with 2.70% or 2.63 million shares worth $14.27 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.55 million shares worth $8.4 million, making up 1.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.73 million shares worth around $3.96 million, which represents about 0.75% of the total shares outstanding.