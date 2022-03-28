If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS)

In today’s recent session, 104.62 million shares of the DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.87, and it changed around $1.21 or 72.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.49M. DATS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.50, offering almost -544.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.57% since then. We note from DatChat Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.33 million.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) trade information

Instantly DATS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 72.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.2300 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.21% year-to-date, but still down -2.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) is -18.63% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.32 day(s).

DATS Dividends

DatChat Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

DatChat Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.53% of DatChat Inc. shares, and 5.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.52%. DatChat Inc. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Two Sigma Investments, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.46% of the shares, which is about 89272.0 shares worth $0.27 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.30% or 58981.0 shares worth $0.18 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 58981.0 shares worth $0.18 million, making up 0.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 15813.0 shares worth around $47913.0, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.