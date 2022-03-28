If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 1.9 million shares of the W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) have been traded, and its beta is 2.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.09, and it changed around -$0.32 or -7.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $606.42M. WTI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.68, offering almost -63.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.64, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.45% since then. We note from W&T Offshore Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.01 million.

W&T Offshore Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended WTI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. W&T Offshore Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) trade information

Instantly WTI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.51 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 36.53% year-to-date, but still down -0.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) is -5.57% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WTI is forecast to be at a low of $6.50 and a high of $7.30. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -78.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -58.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) estimates and forecasts

W&T Offshore Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 30.47 percent over the past six months and at a 234.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 41.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 36.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 750.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $149.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect W&T Offshore Inc. to make $159.55 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.50%.

WTI Dividends

W&T Offshore Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 02 and May 06.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 34.35% of W&T Offshore Inc. shares, and 38.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.42%. W&T Offshore Inc. stock is held by 181 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.51% of the shares, which is about 10.74 million shares worth $34.7 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.03% or 5.76 million shares worth $18.61 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.68 million shares worth $8.67 million, making up 1.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.15 million shares worth around $6.94 million, which represents about 1.50% of the total shares outstanding.