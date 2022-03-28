iBio Inc. (AMEX: IBIO) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 2.96 million shares of the iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) were traded, and its beta was -5.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.50, and it changed around -$0.04 or -7.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $117.80M. IBIO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.95, offering almost -290.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.0% since then. We note from iBio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.46 million.

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) trade information

Instantly IBIO has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.41% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5546 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.93% year-to-date, but still up 16.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO) is 52.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.38 day(s).

iBio Inc. (IBIO) estimates and forecasts

iBio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.26 percent over the past six months and at a -17.65% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -30.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $250k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect iBio Inc. to make $600k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -21.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.00%.

IBIO Dividends

iBio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 18.

iBio Inc. (AMEX:IBIO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.22% of iBio Inc. shares, and 20.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.94%. iBio Inc. stock is held by 111 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 7.10% of the shares, which is about 15.48 million shares worth $8.5 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.82% or 10.51 million shares worth $11.14 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 6.19 million shares worth $6.56 million, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 5.12 million shares worth around $3.81 million, which represents about 2.35% of the total shares outstanding.