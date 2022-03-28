How To Invest In Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 0.73 million shares of the Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.45, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.49B. SLI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.92, offering almost -73.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.76% since then. We note from Standard Lithium Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.24 million.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) trade information

Instantly SLI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.82 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.73%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.46% year-to-date, but still up 17.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) is 15.06% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLI is forecast to be at a low of $11.50 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -114.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -54.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) estimates and forecasts

Standard Lithium Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.96 percent over the past six months and at a -12.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 21.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -32.00%.

SLI Dividends

Standard Lithium Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.78% of Standard Lithium Ltd. shares, and 20.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.03%. Standard Lithium Ltd. stock is held by 99 institutions, with Koch Industries, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.21% of the shares, which is about 13.48 million shares worth $132.24 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 3.10% or 5.1 million shares worth $49.98 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 4.73 million shares worth $46.38 million, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF held roughly 2.98 million shares worth around $29.28 million, which represents about 1.82% of the total shares outstanding.