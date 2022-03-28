How To Invest In Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 2.33 million shares of the Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.45, and it changed around -$0.14 or -3.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $81.70M. SOPA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $77.34, offering almost -2141.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.16% since then. We note from Society Pass Incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.21 million.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) trade information

Instantly SOPA has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.55 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.86% year-to-date, but still up 21.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) is 29.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOPA is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -160.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -160.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) estimates and forecasts

SOPA Dividends

Society Pass Incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.73% of Society Pass Incorporated shares, and 1.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.21%. Society Pass Incorporated stock is held by 39 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.23% of the shares, which is about 52685.0 shares worth $0.55 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.19% or 45262.0 shares worth $0.47 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.