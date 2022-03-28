Golar LNG Limited: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of GLNG Stock In 2022

In today’s recent session, 0.96 million shares of the Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) have been traded, and its beta is 0.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.00, and it changed around -$0.47 or -1.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.43B. GLNG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.86, offering almost -3.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 61.42% since then. We note from Golar LNG Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.

Golar LNG Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended GLNG as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Golar LNG Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) trade information

Instantly GLNG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.90% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.86 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 97.50% year-to-date, but still up 16.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) is 51.24% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.31, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -7.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GLNG is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $31.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.17% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 58.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) estimates and forecasts

Golar LNG Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 110.40 percent over the past six months and at a -52.73% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 425.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -92.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $108.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Golar LNG Limited to make $100.57 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.30%. Golar LNG Limited earnings are expected to increase by -42.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 4.00% per year for the next five years.

GLNG Dividends

Golar LNG Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 18 and May 23.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.13% of Golar LNG Limited shares, and 71.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.41%. Golar LNG Limited stock is held by 213 institutions, with Orbis Allan Gray Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 10.68% of the shares, which is about 11.75 million shares worth $145.55 million.

Rubric Capital Management LP, with 6.19% or 6.8 million shares worth $84.25 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.36 million shares worth $29.21 million, making up 2.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund held roughly 1.8 million shares worth around $22.35 million, which represents about 1.64% of the total shares outstanding.