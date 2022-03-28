Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 7.6 million shares of the Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) were traded, and its beta was 3.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.85, and it changed around $0.14 or 2.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $951.38M. GEVO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.18, offering almost -109.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.79, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.47% since then. We note from Gevo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 9.13 million.

Gevo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GEVO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Gevo Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) trade information

Instantly GEVO has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.49 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.32% year-to-date, but still up 12.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) is 44.35% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GEVO is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -271.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -106.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) estimates and forecasts

Gevo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -26.40 percent over the past six months and at a 10.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 21.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 991.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $110k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Gevo Inc. to make $400k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $93k and $422k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 72.50%. Gevo Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 57.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

GEVO Dividends

Gevo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 11 and May 16.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.13% of Gevo Inc. shares, and 43.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 44.48%. Gevo Inc. stock is held by 201 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.24% of the shares, which is about 18.66 million shares worth $79.88 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.12% or 14.39 million shares worth $61.58 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 15.51 million shares worth $66.37 million, making up 7.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.45 million shares worth around $23.32 million, which represents about 2.70% of the total shares outstanding.