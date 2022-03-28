Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE: RERE) – Marketing Sentinel
Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE: RERE)

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.63, and it changed around $0.08 or 2.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $791.09M. RERE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.49, offering almost -409.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.02% since then. We note from ATRenew Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 528.90K.

ATRenew Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RERE as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ATRenew Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) trade information

Instantly RERE has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.80 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.89% year-to-date, but still up 6.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) is -20.22% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $57.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RERE is forecast to be at a low of $37.94 and a high of $76.95. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2019.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -945.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ATRenew Inc. (RERE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $366.64 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ATRenew Inc. to make $330.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.00%.

RERE Dividends

ATRenew Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 18.

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.63% of ATRenew Inc. shares, and 22.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.82%. ATRenew Inc. stock is held by 34 institutions, with Tiger Global Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 12.54% of the shares, which is about 16.63 million shares worth $98.81 million.

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P., with 3.16% or 4.19 million shares worth $24.91 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 0.2 million shares worth $1.42 million, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd held roughly 0.14 million shares worth around $0.99 million, which represents about 0.11% of the total shares outstanding.

