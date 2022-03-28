Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH)

In the last trading session, 2.31 million shares of the Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) were traded, and its beta was 0.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.51, and it changed around -$0.03 or -4.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.10M. TANH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.30, offering almost -3096.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.88% since then. We note from Tantech Holdings Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 973.75K.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) trade information

Instantly TANH has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5499 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -88.91% year-to-date, but still down -3.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) is -78.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.49 day(s).

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.10%.

TANH Dividends

Tantech Holdings Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 22.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.66% of Tantech Holdings Ltd shares, and 11.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.38%. Tantech Holdings Ltd stock is held by 8 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.67% of the shares, which is about 6.19 million shares worth $2.84 million.

Anson Funds Management LP, with 1.88% or 1.2 million shares worth $0.55 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.