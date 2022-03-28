Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) – Marketing Sentinel
Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON)

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) were traded, and its beta was 2.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.16, and it changed around $0.04 or 3.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.10M. RCON currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.50, offering almost -1408.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.87, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.0% since then. We note from Recon Technology Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

Instantly RCON has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2000 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.45% year-to-date, but still up 6.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) is 18.40% up in the 30-day period.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.10%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.10%.

RCON Dividends

Recon Technology Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.84% of Recon Technology Ltd. shares, and 18.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.77%. Recon Technology Ltd. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.70% of the shares, which is about 2.69 million shares worth $3.53 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 3.68% or 0.67 million shares worth $0.88 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 15122.0 shares worth $27370.0, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares.

