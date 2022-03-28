Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF)

In today’s recent session, 0.55 million shares of the PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) have been traded, and its beta is 2.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.23, and it changed around -$0.89 or -3.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.75B. PBF at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.88, offering almost -16.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.24, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 67.43% since then. We note from PBF Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.50 million.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) trade information

Instantly PBF has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.85% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.59 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 78.26% year-to-date, but still up 11.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is 31.81% up in the 30-day period.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) estimates and forecasts

PBF Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 88.73 percent over the past six months and at a 168.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 105.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 158.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.67 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect PBF Energy Inc. to make $8.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.82 billion and $6.15 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 59.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 35.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.70%.

PBF Dividends

PBF Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.55% of PBF Energy Inc. shares, and 77.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.56%. PBF Energy Inc. stock is held by 294 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 14.16% of the shares, which is about 17.04 million shares worth $221.03 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.30% or 11.19 million shares worth $145.11 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 6.67 million shares worth $86.5 million, making up 5.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held roughly 6.52 million shares worth around $84.6 million, which represents about 5.42% of the total shares outstanding.