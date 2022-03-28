Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) – Marketing Sentinel
In the last trading session, 10.91 million shares of the Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.20, and it changed around -$0.03 or -10.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.60M. MKD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.29, offering almost -545.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.0% since then. We note from Molecular Data Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 12.28 million.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) trade information

Instantly MKD has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2450 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.42% year-to-date, but still down -11.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) is 48.36% down in the 30-day period.

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) estimates and forecasts

MKD Dividends

Molecular Data Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 25.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.08% of Molecular Data Inc. shares, and 3.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.21%. Molecular Data Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.39% of the shares, which is about 2.29 million shares worth $0.5 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.67% or 1.11 million shares worth $0.24 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 27017.0 shares worth $6835.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.


