Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH)

In the last trading session, 2.57 million shares of the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.80, and it changed around -$0.03 or -4.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.91M. EJH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $80.93, offering almost -10016.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.0% since then. We note from E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.03 million.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Instantly EJH has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9199 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.25% year-to-date, but still up 3.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) is 36.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.41 day(s).

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) estimates and forecasts

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 65.16% of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares, and 2.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.96%. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stock is held by 6 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.50% of the shares, which is about 0.54 million shares worth $0.8 million.

Two Sigma Investments, LP, with 0.61% or 0.22 million shares worth $0.33 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.