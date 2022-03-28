Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) – Marketing Sentinel
Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN)

In the last trading session, 8.58 million shares of the Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.83, and it changed around -$0.62 or -9.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.15B. CAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.10, offering almost -313.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.83% since then. We note from Canaan Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.75 million.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

Instantly CAN has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.90 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.51%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.20% year-to-date, but still up 11.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) is 17.54% up in the 30-day period.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) estimates and forecasts

CAN Dividends

Canaan Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Canaan Inc. shares, and 16.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.89%. Canaan Inc. stock is held by 108 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.75% of the shares, which is about 4.27 million shares worth $22.0 million.

Toroso Investments, LLC, with 1.57% or 2.44 million shares worth $12.55 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 2.44 million shares worth $21.43 million, making up 1.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 1.6 million shares worth around $13.7 million, which represents about 1.03% of the total shares outstanding.

