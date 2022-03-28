Future Outlook And ADMA Biologics Inc. Stock Price Performance

In today’s recent session, 2.08 million shares of the ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.72, and it changed around $0.09 or 5.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $293.69M. ADMA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.63, offering almost -52.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.28% since then. We note from ADMA Biologics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

ADMA Biologics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ADMA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ADMA Biologics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) trade information

Instantly ADMA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7500 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.60% year-to-date, but still down -4.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) is 3.82% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 70.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADMA is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -365.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -161.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) estimates and forecasts

ADMA Biologics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 30.40 percent over the past six months and at a 50.98% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 50.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $26.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect ADMA Biologics Inc. to make $28.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $16.05 million and $17.83 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 64.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 61.60%.

ADMA Dividends

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 10 and May 16.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.07% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares, and 58.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.85%. ADMA Biologics Inc. stock is held by 115 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.09% of the shares, which is about 11.93 million shares worth $16.83 million.

Nuveen Asset Management, with 5.42% or 10.61 million shares worth $14.96 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 5.23 million shares worth $7.38 million, making up 2.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2.89 million shares worth around $4.08 million, which represents about 1.48% of the total shares outstanding.