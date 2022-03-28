Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 9.7 million shares of the Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) were traded, and its beta was 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.26, and it changed around -$0.05 or -16.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.50M. XCUR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.25, offering almost -765.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.15% since then. We note from Exicure Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 11.86 million.

Exicure Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended XCUR as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Exicure Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) trade information

Instantly XCUR has showed a red trend with a performance of -16.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3385 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 23.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.65% year-to-date, but still down -3.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) is 55.88% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XCUR is forecast to be at a low of $0.40 and a high of $0.40. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -53.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -53.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Exicure Inc. (XCUR) estimates and forecasts

Exicure Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -79.84 percent over the past six months and at a 40.28% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -7.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -88.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Exicure Inc. to make $2.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $140k and $1.64 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1,507.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 52.40%.

XCUR Dividends

Exicure Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.15% of Exicure Inc. shares, and 47.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.57%. Exicure Inc. stock is held by 55 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 19.39% of the shares, which is about 8.6 million shares worth $1.74 million.

Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited, with 16.51% or 7.33 million shares worth $1.48 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.64 million shares worth $1.97 million, making up 3.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.0 million shares worth around $1.19 million, which represents about 2.24% of the total shares outstanding.