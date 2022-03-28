EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 1.23 million shares of the EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were traded, and its beta was 1.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $266.75, and it changed around -$21.3 or -7.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.38B. EPAM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $725.40, offering almost -171.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $168.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.8% since then. We note from EPAM Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.33 million.

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) trade information

Instantly EPAM has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 308.00 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.39%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.09% year-to-date, but still down -9.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) is -30.22% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $433.31, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EPAM is forecast to be at a low of $231.00 and a high of $830.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -211.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

EPAM Systems Inc. (EPAM) estimates and forecasts

EPAM Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.62 percent over the past six months and at a 17.68% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 38.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 39.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.08 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect EPAM Systems Inc. to make $1.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $723.49 million and $780.77 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 49.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 40.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.30%. EPAM Systems Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 45.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 24.90% per year for the next five years.

EPAM Dividends

EPAM Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 16 and February 21.

EPAM Systems Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.33% of EPAM Systems Inc. shares, and 93.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.63%. EPAM Systems Inc. stock is held by 895 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 9.00% of the shares, which is about 5.1 million shares worth $2.91 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 8.09% or 4.59 million shares worth $2.62 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.52 million shares worth $868.05 million, making up 2.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr-WCM Focused International Growth Fd held roughly 1.22 million shares worth around $820.97 million, which represents about 2.15% of the total shares outstanding.