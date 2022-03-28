Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.51 million shares of the Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.27, and it changed around -$0.16 or -6.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $101.20M. DPRO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.96, offering almost -338.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.63% since then. We note from Draganfly Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.36 million.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) trade information

Instantly DPRO has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.84 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 40.89%. The company’s shares are currently up 39.26% year-to-date, but still up 33.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) is 94.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DPRO is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -340.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -340.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) estimates and forecasts

DPRO Dividends

Draganfly Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.46% of Draganfly Inc. shares, and 3.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.28%. Draganfly Inc. stock is held by 24 institutions, with Kepos Capital Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.19% of the shares, which is about 0.72 million shares worth $2.43 million.

ACT Capital, LLC, with 0.45% or 0.15 million shares worth $0.5 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 3082.0 shares worth $8814.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.