Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 1.78 million shares of the Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.20, and it changed around -$1.04 or -10.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.38B. DADA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.50, offering almost -253.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.65% since then. We note from Dada Nexus Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

Dada Nexus Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DADA as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Dada Nexus Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

Instantly DADA has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.79 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.09% year-to-date, but still down -3.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) is -0.76% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $126.76, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DADA is forecast to be at a low of $47.42 and a high of $231.17. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2412.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -415.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) estimates and forecasts

Dada Nexus Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.09 percent over the past six months and at a 67.88% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -17.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 47.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $318.55 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Dada Nexus Limited to make $329.56 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $313.33 million and $229.96 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 43.30%.

DADA Dividends

Dada Nexus Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.05% of Dada Nexus Limited shares, and 25.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.33%. Dada Nexus Limited stock is held by 209 institutions, with JP Morgan Chase & Company being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.96% of the shares, which is about 11.6 million shares worth $232.51 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 3.41% or 7.98 million shares worth $105.01 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 3.48 million shares worth $70.73 million, making up 1.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF held roughly 1.77 million shares worth around $35.52 million, which represents about 0.76% of the total shares outstanding.