Could OceanPal Inc.’s (NASDAQ: OP) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 2.21 million shares of the OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.73, and it changed around -$0.02 or -3.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.43M. OP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.09, offering almost -1556.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.58% since then. We note from OceanPal Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.41 million.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) trade information

Instantly OP has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.8750 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.57%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.09% year-to-date, but still up 12.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) is 55.09% up in the 30-day period.

OceanPal Inc. (OP) estimates and forecasts

OP Dividends

OceanPal Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.15% of OceanPal Inc. shares, and 13.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.00%. OceanPal Inc. stock is held by 35 institutions, with Osmium Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.64% of the shares, which is about 0.15 million shares worth $0.29 million.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with 1.31% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.23 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 14267.0 shares worth $74473.0, making up 0.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF held roughly 6681.0 shares worth around $34874.0, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.