Could NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.’s (NASDAQ: NRSN) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 2.19 million shares of the NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.22, and it changed around -$0.62 or -12.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $53.00M. NRSN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.18, offering almost -93.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.19% since then. We note from NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.08 million.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) trade information

Instantly NRSN has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.18 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 48.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 71.54% year-to-date, but still up 170.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) is 201.43% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NRSN is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -65.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -65.88% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NRSN) estimates and forecasts

NRSN Dividends

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.07% of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%.