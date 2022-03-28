Could Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Be A Life-Changing Stock? – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Science   »  Could Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Be A Lif...

Could Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In today’s recent session, 0.84 million shares of the Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.84, and it changed around $0.11 or 6.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $164.59M. CTRM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.50, offering almost -361.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.65% since then. We note from Castor Maritime Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.27 million.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

Instantly CTRM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8500 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.83% year-to-date, but still up 1.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) is 8.81% up in the 30-day period.

CTRM Dividends

Castor Maritime Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 07.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Castor Maritime Inc. shares, and 4.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.17%. Castor Maritime Inc. stock is held by 30 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.29% of the shares, which is about 1.16 million shares worth $1.65 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.73% or 0.66 million shares worth $0.93 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

The former held 49703.0 shares worth $70578.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.