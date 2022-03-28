Could Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In today’s recent session, 0.84 million shares of the Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.84, and it changed around $0.11 or 6.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $164.59M. CTRM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.50, offering almost -361.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.65% since then. We note from Castor Maritime Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.27 million.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

Instantly CTRM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8500 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.83% year-to-date, but still up 1.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) is 8.81% up in the 30-day period.

CTRM Dividends

Castor Maritime Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 07.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Castor Maritime Inc. shares, and 4.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.17%. Castor Maritime Inc. stock is held by 30 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.29% of the shares, which is about 1.16 million shares worth $1.65 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.73% or 0.66 million shares worth $0.93 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 49703.0 shares worth $70578.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares.