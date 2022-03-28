Could Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.91 million shares of the Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.00, and it changed around $3.29 or 15.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.23B. AMLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.41, offering almost -33.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.0% since then. We note from Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 481.82K.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) trade information

Instantly AMLX has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.95 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 38.35% year-to-date, but still up 9.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) is -16.83% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMLX is forecast to be at a low of $35.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -100.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -40.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) estimates and forecasts

AMLX Dividends

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.93% of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 19.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.75%.