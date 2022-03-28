Could Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.19 million shares of the Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) were traded, and its beta was 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.30, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.46M. ABEO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.04, offering almost -580.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.0% since then. We note from Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.45 million.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) trade information

Instantly ABEO has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3195 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.96% year-to-date, but still up 9.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) is 24.19% up in the 30-day period.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) estimates and forecasts

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -74.86 percent over the past six months and at a 9.09% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.50%.

ABEO Dividends

Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 28.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.60% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 25.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.75%. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 76 institutions, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 7.86% of the shares, which is about 8.01 million shares worth $8.97 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.68% or 3.75 million shares worth $4.2 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 2.48 million shares worth $2.78 million, making up 2.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.98 million shares worth around $1.1 million, which represents about 0.96% of the total shares outstanding.