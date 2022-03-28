Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In today’s recent session, 2.41 million shares of the Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) have been traded, and its beta is -0.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.35, and it changed around -$0.56 or -1.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.92B. CTRA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.49, offering almost -4.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.99% since then. We note from Coterra Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 10.12 million.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) trade information

Instantly CTRA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.49 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 54.64% year-to-date, but still up 16.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) is 32.11% up in the 30-day period.

Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA) estimates and forecasts

Coterra Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 49.15 percent over the past six months and at a 42.22% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 41.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 105.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 176.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 93.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.68 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Coterra Energy Inc. to make $1.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $471.5 million and $434.71 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 257.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 265.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.20%. Coterra Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 358.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 40.83% per year for the next five years.

CTRA Dividends

Coterra Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 27 and May 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.69 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.49. It is important to note, however, that the 1.69% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.70% of Coterra Energy Inc. shares, and 95.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.64%. Coterra Energy Inc. stock is held by 911 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 12.00% of the shares, which is about 97.35 million shares worth $1.85 billion.

Capital World Investors, with 9.16% or 74.26 million shares worth $1.41 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 23.12 million shares worth $439.34 million, making up 2.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held roughly 22.39 million shares worth around $425.49 million, which represents about 2.76% of the total shares outstanding.