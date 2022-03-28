China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 0.72 million shares of the China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) have been traded, and its beta is 0.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.38, and it changed around -$0.04 or -9.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.69M. CPHI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.63, offering almost -328.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 13.16% since then. We note from China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 198.27K.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CPHI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. China Pharma Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information

Instantly CPHI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -9.65% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4840 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.39% year-to-date, but still down -3.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) is -0.47% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPHI is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $4.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1084.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1084.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts expect China Pharma Holdings Inc. to make $20.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2012. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $23.98 million and $18.12 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.60%. China Pharma Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 86.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

CPHI Dividends

China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 14.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 48.84% of China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares, and 1.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.81%. China Pharma Holdings Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.97% of the shares, which is about 0.46 million shares worth $0.22 million.

Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with 0.41% or 0.2 million shares worth $94107.0 as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

