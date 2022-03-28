Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.46 million shares of the Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $165.91, and it changed around -$20.56 or -11.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.81B. GTLS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $206.29, offering almost -24.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $108.29, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.73% since then. We note from Chart Industries Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 541.05K.

Chart Industries Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended GTLS as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Chart Industries Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter.

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) trade information

Instantly GTLS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 186.72 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.92% year-to-date, but still up 9.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) is 52.17% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $191.56, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GTLS is forecast to be at a low of $150.00 and a high of $240.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -44.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) estimates and forecasts

Chart Industries Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.51 percent over the past six months and at a 82.04% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -23.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 38.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $361.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Chart Industries Inc. to make $419.99 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $288.5 million and $322 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.20%. Chart Industries Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -23.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 56.91% per year for the next five years.

GTLS Dividends

Chart Industries Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 20 and April 25.

Chart Industries Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.61% of Chart Industries Inc. shares, and 118.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 119.58%. Chart Industries Inc. stock is held by 446 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 18.88% of the shares, which is about 6.91 million shares worth $1.1 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.42% or 3.81 million shares worth $608.36 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.5 million shares worth $398.36 million, making up 6.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 1.39 million shares worth around $242.59 million, which represents about 3.80% of the total shares outstanding.