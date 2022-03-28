ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 2.63 million shares of the ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.37, and it changed around -$0.1 or -0.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.28B. CHPT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.86, offering almost -100.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.98% since then. We note from ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 9.86 million.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

Instantly CHPT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.54% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.14 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.04% year-to-date, but still up 0.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) is 35.41% up in the 30-day period.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.23 percent over the past six months and at a 57.58% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 94.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $75.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings Inc. to make $103.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2022.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around June 01 and June 06.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.37% of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, and 48.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.66%. ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock is held by 421 institutions, with Linse Capital Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 15.44% of the shares, which is about 51.1 million shares worth $973.49 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.78% or 19.13 million shares worth $364.38 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 6.42 million shares worth $122.29 million, making up 1.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 5.69 million shares worth around $108.31 million, which represents about 1.72% of the total shares outstanding.