cbdMD Inc. (AMEX: YCBD): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.18 million shares of the cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) were traded, and its beta was 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.14, and it changed around $0.05 or 4.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $63.79M. YCBD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.22, offering almost -270.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.6% since then. We note from cbdMD Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 328.87K.

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) trade information

Instantly YCBD has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3000 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.56% year-to-date, but still up 56.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD) is 54.05% up in the 30-day period.

cbdMD Inc. (YCBD) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 91.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect cbdMD Inc. to make $13 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.10%.

YCBD Dividends

cbdMD Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 11.

cbdMD Inc. (AMEX:YCBD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.17% of cbdMD Inc. shares, and 22.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.92%. cbdMD Inc. stock is held by 78 institutions, with AdvisorShares Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.67% of the shares, which is about 1.55 million shares worth $3.22 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.59% or 1.5 million shares worth $3.11 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 1.83 million shares worth $3.93 million, making up 3.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF held roughly 1.13 million shares worth around $2.0 million, which represents about 1.96% of the total shares outstanding.