Can Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 7.39 million shares of the Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.12, and it changed around -$0.09 or -2.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $630.71M. RIDE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.80, offering almost -406.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.22% since then. We note from Lordstown Motors Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.25 million.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) trade information

Instantly RIDE has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.25 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.57% year-to-date, but still up 11.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) is -0.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.06 day(s).

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) estimates and forecasts

Lordstown Motors Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -58.78 percent over the past six months and at a 29.52% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -217.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.40% in the next quarter.

1 analysts expect Lordstown Motors Corp. to make $800k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

RIDE Dividends

Lordstown Motors Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 21.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.94% of Lordstown Motors Corp. shares, and 30.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.85%. Lordstown Motors Corp. stock is held by 218 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.86% of the shares, which is about 11.26 million shares worth $38.86 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.97% or 9.56 million shares worth $32.99 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 3.71 million shares worth $17.38 million, making up 1.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.24 million shares worth around $25.83 million, which represents about 1.68% of the total shares outstanding.