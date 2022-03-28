Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 2.8 million shares of the Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) have been traded, and its beta is 0.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.67, and it changed around -$1.09 or -3.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.52B. CCJ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.49, offering almost -10.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.56% since then. We note from Cameco Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.95 million.

Cameco Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CCJ as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cameco Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

Instantly CCJ has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.79% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.49 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 31.87% year-to-date, but still up 5.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) is 29.20% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.71, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.87% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CCJ is forecast to be at a low of $23.66 and a high of $31.94. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -15.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Cameco Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 43.30 percent over the past six months and at a 140.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.50%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $323.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cameco Corporation to make $251.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.60%.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.21 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.06. It is important to note, however, that the 0.21% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.16% of Cameco Corporation shares, and 65.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.63%. Cameco Corporation stock is held by 594 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 4.59% of the shares, which is about 18.27 million shares worth $397.01 million.

William Blair Investment Management, LLC, with 3.67% or 14.62 million shares worth $317.79 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Oct 30, 2021. The former held 12.33 million shares worth $299.72 million, making up 3.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund held roughly 11.17 million shares worth around $242.8 million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.