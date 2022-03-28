Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.84 million shares of the Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) were traded, and its beta was -0.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.28, and it changed around $0.0 or -1.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.99M. BBI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.19, offering almost -325.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.57% since then. We note from Brickell Biotech Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.75 million.

Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) trade information

Instantly BBI has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3000 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 22.28% year-to-date, but still up 9.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) is 28.99% up in the 30-day period.

Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI) estimates and forecasts

Brickell Biotech Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -61.92 percent over the past six months and at a 61.22% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 68.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 754.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $140k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Brickell Biotech Inc. to make $200k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $17k and $151k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 723.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.90%.

BBI Dividends

Brickell Biotech Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 11 and May 16.

Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.29% of Brickell Biotech Inc. shares, and 15.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.39%. Brickell Biotech Inc. stock is held by 38 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.38% of the shares, which is about 2.73 million shares worth $1.97 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.20% or 1.38 million shares worth $0.99 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.85 million shares worth $1.33 million, making up 1.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.85 million shares worth around $0.61 million, which represents about 0.74% of the total shares outstanding.