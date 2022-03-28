Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.53 million shares of the Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.98, and it changed around -$0.15 or -4.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.30M. BFRI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.63, offering almost -390.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.17% since then. We note from Biofrontera Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.42 million.

Biofrontera Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BFRI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Biofrontera Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) trade information

Instantly BFRI has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.48 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.37% year-to-date, but still up 1.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) is 0.68% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BFRI is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -571.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -269.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Biofrontera Inc. (BFRI) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.76 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Biofrontera Inc. to make $8.96 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

BFRI Dividends

Biofrontera Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 68.97% of Biofrontera Inc. shares, and 0.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.24%.