Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today
Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 5.9 million shares of the Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.99, and it changed around -$0.29 or -3.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.93B. BKKT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $50.80, offering almost -626.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.65% since then. We note from Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.35 million.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

Instantly BKKT has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.76 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.86% year-to-date, but still up 19.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) is 17.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.81 day(s).

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Bakkt Holdings Inc. to make $14.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

BKKT Dividends

Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 12.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.66% of Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares, and 33.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.81%. Bakkt Holdings Inc. stock is held by 106 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.10% of the shares, which is about 3.49 million shares worth $29.69 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.26% or 1.29 million shares worth $10.98 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund and JNL Series Trust-JNL/Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 1.57 million shares worth $13.38 million, making up 2.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund held roughly 1.02 million shares worth around $8.72 million, which represents about 1.79% of the total shares outstanding.

