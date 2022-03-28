Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 6.72 million shares of the Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) have been traded, and its beta is 3.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.06, and it changed around -$0.4 or -8.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.08B. ACB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.64, offering almost -162.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.89, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.82% since then. We note from Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.71 million.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

Instantly ACB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.97% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.56 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.56% year-to-date, but still up 25.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) is 16.15% up in the 30-day period.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Aurora Cannabis Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -25.04 percent over the past six months and at a 64.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $43.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. to make $45.98 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -50.40%.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 11 and May 16.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.03% of Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, and 17.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.53%. Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock is held by 342 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 5.32% of the shares, which is about 11.44 million shares worth $61.87 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.82% or 6.06 million shares worth $32.81 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 11.08 million shares worth $46.1 million, making up 5.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 2.5 million shares worth around $16.58 million, which represents about 1.16% of the total shares outstanding.