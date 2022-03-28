Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 2.69 million shares of the Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.42, and it changed around -$0.2 or -7.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $162.70M. ATER currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.97, offering almost -1303.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.22% since then. We note from Aterian Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.92 million.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) trade information

Instantly ATER has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.90 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.12% year-to-date, but still down -2.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) is -20.92% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATER is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -519.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aterian Inc. (ATER) estimates and forecasts

Aterian Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -81.33 percent over the past six months and at a 90.21% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -61.20%.

ATER Dividends

Aterian Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.89% of Aterian Inc. shares, and 24.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.77%. Aterian Inc. stock is held by 124 institutions, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.25% of the shares, which is about 3.35 million shares worth $36.25 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.89% or 1.55 million shares worth $16.76 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2021. The former held 0.62 million shares worth $3.01 million, making up 1.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.53 million shares worth around $5.77 million, which represents about 1.00% of the total shares outstanding.