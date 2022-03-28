Are Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 1.93 million shares of the Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have been traded, and its beta is 0.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.53, and it changed around $0.1 or 1.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.51B. SPCE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.51, offering almost -503.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 29.7% since then. We note from Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 21.20 million.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended SPCE as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.32 for the current quarter.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

Instantly SPCE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.91 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.83%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.52% year-to-date, but still down 0.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) is 4.78% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.53, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPCE is forecast to be at a low of $8.40 and a high of $36.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -277.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) estimates and forecasts

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.34 percent over the past six months and at a 7.69% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 41.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 17.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 89.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $120k in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. to make $220k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -61.50%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 51.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 3.60% per year for the next five years.

SPCE Dividends

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 09 and May 13.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.84% of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, and 34.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.78%. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock is held by 367 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.57% of the shares, which is about 16.96 million shares worth $226.94 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.44% or 8.87 million shares worth $118.73 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 5.5 million shares worth $73.61 million, making up 2.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 4.88 million shares worth around $65.23 million, which represents about 1.89% of the total shares outstanding.