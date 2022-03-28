AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.96 million shares of the AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.98, and it changed around -$0.34 or -5.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $765.20M. APPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.22, offering almost -238.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.62, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.19% since then. We note from AppHarvest Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.08 million.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) trade information

Instantly APPH has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.05 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.18%. The company’s shares are currently up 53.73% year-to-date, but still down -4.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) is 99.33% down in the 30-day period.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) estimates and forecasts

AppHarvest Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.34 percent over the past six months and at a 8.46% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.10%.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect AppHarvest Inc. to make $6.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 174.00%.

APPH Dividends

AppHarvest Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 27 and January 31.

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.28% of AppHarvest Inc. shares, and 43.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.80%. AppHarvest Inc. stock is held by 207 institutions, with Inclusive Capital Partners, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 8.73% of the shares, which is about 8.8 million shares worth $57.37 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.64% or 5.68 million shares worth $37.03 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 1.75 million shares worth $11.41 million, making up 1.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.61 million shares worth around $9.71 million, which represents about 1.60% of the total shares outstanding.