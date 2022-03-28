AMTX Stock Forecast 2022: Aemetis Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 34.39%

In the last trading session, 0.95 million shares of the Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) were traded, and its beta was -0.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.01, and it changed around $0.79 or 7.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $379.52M. AMTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.42, offering almost -128.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.39% since then. We note from Aemetis Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 811.97K.

Aemetis Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AMTX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aemetis Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) trade information

Instantly AMTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.03 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.36% year-to-date, but still up 8.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) is 6.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.07 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 52.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMTX is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $33.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -174.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) estimates and forecasts

Aemetis Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -18.30 percent over the past six months and at a -23.38% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -14.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 59.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 49.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $57.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Aemetis Inc. to make $52.06 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $37.33 million and $49.04 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 53.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.20%.

AMTX Dividends

Aemetis Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 11.

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.65% of Aemetis Inc. shares, and 66.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.71%. Aemetis Inc. stock is held by 123 institutions, with Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 6.21% of the shares, which is about 2.06 million shares worth $37.74 million.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company, with 5.77% or 1.92 million shares worth $35.07 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

GMO Resources Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2021. The former held 1.02 million shares worth $11.32 million, making up 3.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.75 million shares worth around $13.79 million, which represents about 2.27% of the total shares outstanding.