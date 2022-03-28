Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today – Marketing Sentinel
In the last trading session, 2.78 million shares of the Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.19, and it changed around $0.05 or 4.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $184.90M. ALPP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.74, offering almost -382.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.76% since then. We note from Alpine 4 Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.31 million.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) trade information

Instantly ALPP has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2300 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.02% year-to-date, but still down 0.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP) is -21.71% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.02 day(s).

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (ALPP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.60%.

ALPP Dividends

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 04.

Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.49% of Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. shares, and 5.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.80%. Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. stock is held by 17 institutions, with Claraphi Advisory Network, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.58% of the shares, which is about 0.85 million shares worth $1.64 million.

AE Wealth Management LLC, with 0.11% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.31 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

