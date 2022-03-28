Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In today’s recent session, 3.42 million shares of the Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.89, and it changed around $0.17 or 0.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.09B. ALLG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.91, offering almost -26.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.04% since then. We note from Allego N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.82 million.

Allego N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ALLG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Allego N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) trade information

Instantly ALLG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.88% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.91 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 89.67% year-to-date, but still up 91.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) is 87.95% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.50, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -51.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALLG is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 20.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 47.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Allego N.V. (ALLG) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Allego N.V. to make $40 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

ALLG Dividends

Allego N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Allego N.V. shares, and 19.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.26%.