Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances – Marketing Sentinel
Home  »  Company   »  Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG): One Stock To Trade As Ec...

Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In today’s recent session, 3.42 million shares of the Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.89, and it changed around $0.17 or 0.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.09B. ALLG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.91, offering almost -26.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.04% since then. We note from Allego N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.82 million.

Allego N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ALLG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Allego N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) trade information

Instantly ALLG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.88% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.91 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 89.67% year-to-date, but still up 91.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) is 87.95% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.50, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -51.12% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALLG is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 20.59% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 47.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Allego N.V. (ALLG) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Allego N.V. to make $40 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022.

ALLG Dividends

Allego N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in April.

Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Allego N.V. shares, and 19.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.26%.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

[youtube-feed num=3 showheader=false  layout="gallery" subscribecolor="#FF0000"]
On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.