Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 9.88 million shares of the Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $112.72, and it changed around -$0.27 or -0.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $313.00B. BABA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $245.69, offering almost -117.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $73.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.99% since then. We note from Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 32.09 million.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) trade information

Instantly BABA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.24% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 124.11 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.88% year-to-date, but still up 4.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is 3.73% up in the 30-day period.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) estimates and forecasts

Alibaba Group Holding Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.12 percent over the past six months and at a -15.69% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -11.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -17.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $32.25 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited to make $36 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $28.93 billion and $32.37 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.40%. Alibaba Group Holding Limited earnings are expected to increase by -2.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 2.26% per year for the next five years.

BABA Dividends

Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 11 and May 16.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.02% of Alibaba Group Holding Limited shares, and 18.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.92%. Alibaba Group Holding Limited stock is held by 2,182 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 1.46% of the shares, which is about 39.69 million shares worth $4.71 billion.

Primecap Management Company, with 0.64% or 17.38 million shares worth $2.07 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 9.91 million shares worth $1.18 billion, making up 0.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund held roughly 5.79 million shares worth around $687.46 million, which represents about 0.21% of the total shares outstanding.