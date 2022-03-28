Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 2.47 million shares of the Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) have been traded, and its beta is 2.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $92.21, and it changed around $0.25 or 0.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.53B. AA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $98.09, offering almost -6.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 67.44% since then. We note from Alcoa Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 8.13 million.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) trade information

Instantly AA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 98.09 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.99%. The company’s shares are currently up 54.35% year-to-date, but still up 11.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) is 25.46% up in the 30-day period.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) estimates and forecasts

Alcoa Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 89.65 percent over the past six months and at a 85.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -12.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 250.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 90.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 14.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.41 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Alcoa Corporation to make $3.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.65 billion and $2.64 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 38.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.80%.

AA Dividends

Alcoa Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 13 and April 18. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.43 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 0.43% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.87% of Alcoa Corporation shares, and 84.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.46%. Alcoa Corporation stock is held by 696 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.83% of the shares, which is about 18.12 million shares worth $1.08 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.60% or 17.69 million shares worth $1.05 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 5.32 million shares worth $316.84 million, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 5.18 million shares worth around $308.65 million, which represents about 2.81% of the total shares outstanding.