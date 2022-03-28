Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 8.59 million shares of the Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) were traded, and its beta was 2.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.33, and it changed around -$0.04 or -2.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.49M. KERN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.61, offering almost -321.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.57% since then. We note from Akerna Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 562.64K.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) trade information

Instantly KERN has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4700 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.00% year-to-date, but still up 25.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) is 19.82% up in the 30-day period.

Akerna Corp. (KERN) estimates and forecasts

Akerna Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -55.52 percent over the past six months and at a 18.42% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 58.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 55.20% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Akerna Corp. to make $6.45 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.11 million and $4.01 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 51.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 60.70%.

KERN Dividends

Akerna Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.44% of Akerna Corp. shares, and 15.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.04%. Akerna Corp. stock is held by 58 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2021, it held 2.75% of the shares, which is about 0.85 million shares worth $2.39 million.

Millrace Asset Group, Inc., with 1.25% or 0.38 million shares worth $1.08 million as of Sep 29, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2021. The former held 0.55 million shares worth $1.54 million, making up 1.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $0.76 million, which represents about 0.88% of the total shares outstanding.