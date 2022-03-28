Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 1.23 million shares of the Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $164.80, and it changed around -$2.42 or -1.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $109.82B. ABNB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $212.58, offering almost -28.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $129.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.29% since then. We note from Airbnb Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.07 million.

Airbnb Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 18 recommended ABNB as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Airbnb Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) trade information

Instantly ABNB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 171.00 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.44% year-to-date, but still up 0.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) is 5.66% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $202.47, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABNB is forecast to be at a low of $150.00 and a high of $250.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -51.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) estimates and forecasts

Airbnb Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.92 percent over the past six months and at a 363.16% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 85.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 345.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 31.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 32 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.45 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 31 analysts expect Airbnb Inc. to make $1.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $886.94 million and $1.34 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 63.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 47.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -7.30%.

ABNB Dividends

Airbnb Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 11 and May 16.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.99% of Airbnb Inc. shares, and 61.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.29%. Airbnb Inc. stock is held by 1,294 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 6.18% of the shares, which is about 22.95 million shares worth $3.82 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.88% or 18.1 million shares worth $3.01 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 9.36 million shares worth $1.56 billion, making up 2.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 8.49 million shares worth around $1.46 billion, which represents about 2.29% of the total shares outstanding.