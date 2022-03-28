Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMD) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 26.2 million shares of the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $118.29, and it changed around -$1.38 or -1.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $196.15B. AMD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $164.46, offering almost -39.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $72.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.71% since then. We note from Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 98.67 million.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 38 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 5 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended AMD as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.9 for the current quarter.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) trade information

Instantly AMD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.15% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 121.40 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.84% year-to-date, but still up 5.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is 2.62% up in the 30-day period.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) estimates and forecasts

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.11 percent over the past six months and at a 43.01% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 23.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 73.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 58.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 54.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.58 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices Inc. to make $6.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.44 billion and $3.85 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 62.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 65.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 44.60%. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 24.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 29.90% per year for the next five years.

AMD Dividends

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.33% of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, and 52.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.99%. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock is held by 2,307 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 8.13% of the shares, which is about 97.51 million shares worth $14.03 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.41% or 88.84 million shares worth $12.78 billion as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 34.32 million shares worth $4.94 billion, making up 2.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 25.57 million shares worth around $3.68 billion, which represents about 2.13% of the total shares outstanding.