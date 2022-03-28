Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 0.47 million shares of the Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.39, and it changed around -$0.14 or -0.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.30B. ASO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.08, offering almost -40.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 35.09% since then. We note from Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.89 million.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) trade information

Instantly ASO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 38.92 on Friday, 03/25/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.79% year-to-date, but still down -5.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) is 11.75% down in the 30-day period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) estimates and forecasts

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.25 percent over the past six months and at a 91.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -30.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.77 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. to make $1.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.70%. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 178.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.00% per year for the next five years.

ASO Dividends

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.82 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 0.82% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.38% of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. shares, and 96.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.14%. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. stock is held by 390 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 15.84% of the shares, which is about 14.02 million shares worth $615.66 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.60% or 8.5 million shares worth $373.31 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 3.77 million shares worth $165.64 million, making up 4.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.66 million shares worth around $116.68 million, which represents about 3.00% of the total shares outstanding.